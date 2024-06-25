Williams’ rookie season ‘the best it could have gone’

WXV2 play-off: Wales v Spain

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 29 June Kick off: 17:35 BST

Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary, followed by report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales flanker Kate Williams is no stranger to putting in the hard yards on and off the pitch.

The 24-year-old was a serving officer in the New Zealand Navy before making the life-changing decision to move to the other side of the world.

She and boyfriend Steven left behind everything they knew in Auckland, family and friends, to move in with Williams' grandparents in Swansea.

This was all in pursuit of a rugby dream which would be realised with the first of 13 Wales caps in the 2023 Women's Six Nations.

But it was not until last Saturday when a Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR) winner's medal was hung around Williams' neck did all the sacrifice seem worth it.

Gloucester-Hartpury beat Bristol Bears 36-24 to retain their title, with Williams featuring as a replacement.

It was her rookie season with the Cherry and Whites and she said it was "probably the best way it could have gone".

Williams admits there was an outpouring of emotion between her and Steven come the final whistle at Sandy Park.

"It just felt all worth it," she said.

"I was talking to him after the game and I was so proud, and he was so proud of me, and obviously my family back home, it did all feel worth it because we’ve both put in some hard yards in the last 18 months.

"I know I’ve had this amazing journey in the Wales jersey as well, but it has been a tough year at Gloucester because there are so many amazing players, trying to get into the team, and with the travel, because I am still living in Swansea."

Unfinished business

Williams is now hoping to end what has been a long, hard season on another high as Wales prepare to take on Spain in the WXV2 play-off.

Wales endured a disappointing Six Nations, finishing bottom of the table with just one win over Italy.

Saturday's stakes are made even higher with the winner also securing Rugby World Cup qualification for next year.

"Everyone is in really good spirits at the minute because both us and Bristol finished the season on a high," said Williams.

"We're pumping for this weekend.

"Even though our Six Nations didn’t go the way that we wanted, we got through a heck of a lot of work during that, so we’re just picking up on the finer details.

"We know we’re a good side and we’ve proved it, we just need to replicate that and we’ll be fine.

"We’ve got some really good players and once we all do our own roles, we’ll do really well."