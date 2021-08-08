Williams ready to get back in the game

Aug. 7—When Bob Williams resigned as WVU Tech's head men's basketball coach in 2019, he really planned on taking a year off before getting back in the game.

Of course, no one could have foreseen the mess that was 2020.

"It was almost like a semi-retirement. It was like a year retirement and I knew that," Williams said. "I'm not really old enough or set enough to retire, so I knew I had to go back to work, and then the pandemic hit and that led to two years."

It turned out just fine. Williams got a little more time to be with his loved ones, take in the sights of West Virginia and get in shape. And now, he has a big opportunity ahead of him.

Williams has been named the new head postgraduate basketball coach at Fork Union Military Academy, the school announced on Friday. He follows in the footsteps of Fork Union legend Fletcher Arritt, a Fayetteville native who was the postgraduate coach for 42 years until his retirement in 2012.

Fork Union was pointed in Williams' direction by Ken French, his friend and former rival who coached at Rio Grande. French, who was hired as the new head coach at Oakland City in April, was contacted by Fork Union. French instead recommended Williams.

"It was kind of a low profile search. I got involved, got the interview and got the job," Williams said. "I think I fit what they were looking for. I think they were looking for an experienced coach. I'm kind of an old-school guy and disciplinarian. I have believed in that style so I think this is a really good fit, for myself and for Fork Union."

Williams already knew of Fork Union's military reputation, but learned more while there to interview.

"Another thing I learned is they're also a Christian institution," he said. "Go to chapel five days a week. The kids get there and they have to turn their cell phones off. Make their beds, shine their shoes, shave, go through their marching exercises every morning, go to chapel, go eat, go to class and go to practice."

Williams resigned from Tech after a decorated 17-season career. He won 403 career games and won three Coach of the Year awards.

He led the Golden Bears to four NAIA national tournaments, including three straight from 2017-2019. The 2019 team finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the nation and won a school-record 30 games, finishing as River States Conference regular season and tournament champions. Tech went into the national tournament as a No. 1 seed, and its first-round win over College of the Ozarks was the first tournament game victory in Tech history.

Williams got his head coaching start at Jefferson Community College in New York, where he played for his father Bob Williams Sr. In two seasons at Jefferson, Willliams won four Coach of the Year awards. He was a combined 53-14 and led the team to two trips to the NJCAA Final Four, including the 1997 national championship game.

He then spent five seasons as the head coach at Glenville State before moving on to Montgomery in 2002 to begin his career with the Golden Bears.

Over his career, Williams led his teams to nine conference championships and won seven Coach of the Year awards.

Now he's ready for a new challenge.

"This is different," he said. "Because it's postgraduate, you're recruiting kids from high schools and then trying to get them better or get them more exposure so that they can move on to Division I, II or III, whatever level."

Williams said he was friends with Arritt and his brother John, who was a frequent spectator at WVU Tech home games in Beckley. Fletcher Arritt, whose nephew Frank is the head postgraduate football coach at FUMA, amassed 890 career wins, and there is sentiment among the most prominent names in college basketball that he deserves to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Arritt passed away in June at 79.

Williams has done this sort of thing before. Neal Baisi, who also lived in Fayette County before his passing in 2005, was one of the greatest basketball coaches in Tech history.

"I respect guys like that," Williams said. "I told Fork Union that I was going to try to run the program like Fletcher Arritt ran it to the best of my ability. There's only one Fletcher Arritt. I can't be Fletcher Arritt. I've just got to be Bob Williams. I just have so much respect for the man and what he did there.

"People love him so much because he was such a great basketball coach and put so many guys in Division I and the NBA, but it's how you treat people. He treated everybody with such respect and class. That's what makes people revere you. He was just a gentleman. A true gentleman."

