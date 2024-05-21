Williams 'needs to be present' in transfer quest

[Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Luke Williams says there is a “need to be present” as he looks to improve Swansea City’s squad during the summer transfer window.

Williams is in his first close-season break as Swansea’s head coach having taken charge at the Championship club in January.

He has ruled out the idea of going away on holiday because he does not want to “miss any opportunity” to bolster Swansea’s squad.

“I’d be irresponsible if I did anything other than the maximum to try to be a good head coach for Swansea,” Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

“It’s too much of a privilege for me to be sitting in the sun. I have a garden. Maybe a couple of afternoons I can sit there with a cold beer.”

Swansea are aiming to strengthen every department of their squad in the coming months.

The Welsh side said goodbye to six loan players at the end of 2023-24 and announced that Liam Walsh, Nathanael Ogbeta and Przemyslaw Placheta will be leaving when their contracts expire next month.

Jamie Paterson may also depart, although talks over a new deal are continuing with the attacking midfielder.

[Getty Images]

While Swansea have a recruitment department led by Paul Watson, Williams will have a significant role to play in the addition of new signings.

“If there are players to watch, I will be jumping on a plane or going wherever I need to go,” he said.

“If that player wants to meet me and wants me to convince them, I need to be there, not at the pool bar.

“It’s a huge deal for a player to pick a club, so if they feel this club or this manager really wants me, that often is the thing that swings the decision. So I need to be present.”

Williams says he will also be a regular visitor to Swansea’s Fairwood training ground during the close season, with staff on duty there three times a week.

“They are going to tell me one or two things that they won’t tell me if I am not there,” he added.