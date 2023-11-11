Williams, Lynch praise Jaylon Moore's recent performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

One of the silver linings from the 49ers' current three-game losing streak has been Jaylon Moore's performance at left tackle while Trent Williams has been out with an ankle injury he suffered during the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

After Friday's practice, Williams shared that he has been impressed with Moore's progress since he was tasked with first-team duty.

"I think Jaylon's played his butt off," Williams told reporters in the 49ers locker room. "I've been really, really, really impressed with the way he's performed. Obviously, I've watched him closely the last few games, so I've been really impressed with his progress that he's made from last year to this year, even the preseason to now. He details his work. He's definitely a young, improving player. I got a lot of faith in him if he had to do it again."

During a recent appearance on KNBR's "The Murph and Mac Show," general manager John Lynch echoed praise for Moore, citing how valuable his development and versatility are for the 49ers.

"He really did a great job," Lynch said. "You want to see development out of your young players. First and foremost, that credit has to go to Jaylon … One thing we do preach on our offensive line is versatility. I think Jaylon is a guy who has that versatility. He's a swing tackle who can play right and left tackle. He can also go in and play guard."

Moore has been exceptional in pass protection while starting the last two games at left tackle, allowing just three total pressures on 74 pass-blocking snaps against the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, per Pro Football Focus.

While Williams' status for Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars remains uncertain, Moore's recent play leaves San Francisco confident they won't have to rush their star offensive lineman back if he's not ready to go.

