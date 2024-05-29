Williams: How Los Angeles Dodgers sweep shows panicking about Cincinnati Reds unnecessary

Cincinnati Reds infielders chat during a pitching change

Message: Finally, we saw the Reds put it together over the weekend against the Dodgers. They pitched well. They made some great plays in the field. They got early leads and put pressure on the Dodgers. The crowds were outstanding at GABP, too. Do you think sweeping a team like the Dodgers will jumpstart a season turnaround for the Reds?

Reply: Time will tell, just like it did when the Reds were struggling. I know many fans don’t want to hear that, but being patient is a big part of rooting for a young, developing team.

I shouldn’t have to say this to a place that fancies itself a baseball town, but here goes:

The Dodgers series should be a reminder not to give up on a team less than two months into a six-month marathon. Especially a team that’s had good, consistent pitching; has talent like Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer in the everyday lineup; and more talent potentially returning in Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte and TJ Friedl.

Go look at the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks next time you get too down on the Reds this early in the season.

The Diamondbacks lost nine consecutive games to start last August, falling to 57-59 and 12½ games back in the NL West. But keeping the record within striking distance of .500 means a team typically has a shot to make the playoffs ever since baseball expanded to three wildcard teams in 2022. Arizona barely got in the playoffs and still made it to the World Series.

The Reds entered Tuesday on a four-game winning streak, six games under .500 and 7½ games back of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. That doesn’t seem like an insurmountable deficit to overcome before the calendar flips to June.

And the Reds are done with their season series against the Dodgers, Philadelphia and Seattle – all first-place teams. They’re done playing Baltimore, which many believe is a World Series contender. The Reds are also done with the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers and Arizona.

The Reds may not turn it around, but there’s no need for fans to freak out this early in the season. It’s laughable that some fans have called for manager David Bell to be fired. The overreaction is an ongoing reminder of our instant-gratification, football-crazed culture.

Baseball runs counter to that culture. Baseball is an everyday grind for six months. It reflects real life better than any sport. But baseball is victimized by the type of knee-jerk, sky-is-falling fan reaction we see in football. If your favorite football team goes on a long losing skid at any time, indeed, the season could be lost. But that's rarely the case in baseball – especially if a talented team hits a skid before Memorial Day.

