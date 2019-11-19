Williams lifts W. Kentucky over Campbellsville 109-66

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Carson Williams had a career-high 27 points as Western Kentucky routed NAIA member Campbellsville 109-66 on Monday night.

Charles Bassey had 15 points for the Hilltoppers (4-0), Taveion Hollingsworth added 14 and Justice had 11. Williams shot 11 for 13 from the field.

David Simmons had 13 points for the Tigers, who played the game as an exhibition. Richie Mitchell added 11 points and Justin Tucker 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Campbellsville used a 19-6 run in the first half to lead by four but a 10-0 run for the Hilltoppers helped them go up 54-41 at halftime. The Tigers went almost 10 minutes, missing 15 shots in a row, in the second half.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com