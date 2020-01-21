Williams leads Prairie View past Jackson St. 74-60

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- Darius Williams had a season-high 27 points as Prairie View topped Jackson State 74-60 on Monday night.

Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 11 for 13 from the line.

Gerard Andrus had 11 points for Prairie View (8-10, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Faite Williams added 11 points and five steals.

Roland Griffin had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (5-14, 2-4). Tristan Jarrett added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jayveous McKinnis had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Prairie View plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday. Jackson State plays Grambling State at home on Saturday.

