Williams leads Murray St. past Southern U. 69-49

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- KJ Williams had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Murray State to a 69-49 win over Southern on Saturday night.

Tevin Brown had 17 points for Murray State (1-0). Anthony Smith added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Montese Blake had 13 points for the Jaguars (1-1). Darius Williams added 12 rebounds. Amel Kuljuhovic had three blocks.

Ahsante Shivers was held to only 5 points. The Jaguars' leading scorer coming into the contest at 18.0 points per game, he shot 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).

Murray State takes on Tennessee on the road on Tuesday. Southern matches up against New Mexico State on the road on Thursday.

