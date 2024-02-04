Williams, Keller rise to the occasion in OSU's win over Kansas State

Feb. 3—During Friday's practice, OSU coach Mike Boynton was abnormally hard on sophomore guard Quion Williams — maybe more than he's ever been.

In the absence of Bryce Thompson, who is possibly out for the rest of the season with a torn labrum, Boynton was looking for a few guys to fill the void in his absence. Williams was the first one that came to mind.

"We challenged him to step up and be more reliable," Boynton said. "You've gotta give us more."

It was a difficult practice for Williams, but one that clearly helped to refocus the defensively strong but sometimes offensively lacking Cowboy guard in the 75-72 win over Kansas State.

Off an inbounds play early in the second half, Williams saw an opening and shot to the basket. He received a lob from guard Javon Small and threw it down — with authority too.

"I tried to do a little somethin'," Williams said.

That was two of Williams' 10 second-half points against the Wildcats, combining to make a career-high 17 points.

"Since we were down a man, everybody needed to step up," Williams said. "I just gave what I could."

The Cowboys saw a deficit early, then rattled off a 12-0 run late in the first half to go into the locker room ahead 29-27. Williams secured all 10 of his rebounds in the first half, later securing the double-double in the second.

Williams wasn't the only one to impress the Cowboy coach on Saturday. Coming into the weekend, freshman Jamyron Keller played 25 minutes in Big 12 play. He matched that number in one game.

Keller was another player that Boynton remembers challenging, though it was nearly a month ago. As the team returned from Christmas break, Boynton had a message for Keller.

"This is a chance for you to step up or to step back," Boynton recalled saying.

It seemed like the message finally sank in. After scoring 10 or more points in the first two games of the year, Keller didn't do that again until Saturday.

Eight of his 12 points came when the Cowboys needed them most. With 16 minutes left in the game, K-State was back within three. That's until Keller spotted up from deep and drilled a three to get the lead back to six.

"We felt like we gave him enough things to be prepared out there," Boynton said. "Then the game takes on itself."

He added three free throws and a layup during the second half — huge strides for someone that was given DNP designations in several games this year. Keller kept it short when describing the feeling. Short and to the point.

"It felt good," Keller said.

His teammates would agree.

Keller was given the task of guarding Wildcat top scorer Tylor Perry down the stretch, including on the final shot attempt of the game.

"I feel like he was the presence we needed," guard Javon Small said of Keller's efforts.

It's no secret at this point that the first half of conference play was not kind to the Cowboys. Just four days ago, the team lost by 29 points at Kansas, the largest margin of defeat this season for Boynton's team. He was concerned how his team would respond after that, but specifically the young guys like Williams and Keller.

"With young guys you never know how that affects where they go next and how they finish," Boynton said.

One thing that Boynton does know is how difficult it is to win in this conference. Game in and game out, it's a battle — at home and on the road alike.

"There's nothing to help prepare them for playing the nine games we've played in this conference before you do it," Boynton said. "We can talk to them about it, show them all the film."

The two guys that Boynton challenged the hardest as of late are the ones that delivered for Oklahoma State today.

"It's always good when it works out that way," Boynton said. "It doesn't always work out that way."