Williams just the type to beat long odds

Apr. 30—It may not qualify as a pipeline quite yet, but the Western Kentucky University basketball program is starting to become known as a producer of professional football talent.

The latest evidence came forth on Monday, when senior power forward Carson Williams signed a free-agent deal with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Williams — listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds — played his first two collegiate basketball seasons at Northern Kentucky University before transferring to WKU for his final two seasons.

He began training for football immediately after the Hilltoppers were eliminated by North Texas in the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament, missing Western's two games in the National Invitation Tournament.

Williams participated in WKU's Pro Day last month, turning heads and opening eyes with measurements that included a 38-inch vertical leap, a clocking of 4.73 in the 40-yard dash and a 9-7 broad jump.

On the hardwood, he proved to have above-average ball-handling skills, remarkable footwork, explosive elevation and an excellent pair of hands, which will come in handy as he has signed with the Raiders as a tight end.

He's, of course, tough as nails, as well.

Williams finished his college hoops career with 1,388 points, averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds while shooting 53% from the field. Too small for high-level pro basketball, Williams turned his attention to the professional gridiron.

It's been done before at WKU.

George Fant was a four-year star and two-time NCAA Tournament participant in basketball for the Hilltoppers, playing one season of football for Western as a backup tight end. He subsequently signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 as an undrafted free agent offensive lineman.

Fant, you might recall, went from 6-6, 240 to 6-6, 309 in a heartbeat, and in 2020 signed a three-year, (gulp!) $30 million deal with the New York Jets.

Williams, the 2016 Kentucky Mr. Basketball selection out of Owen County High School, is, of course, hoping to take a similarly productive and lucrative path, despite not having played football since eighth grade.

And, anyone even vaguely familiar with Williams' character, demeanor and between-the-lines competitiveness knows that he has a chance to do just that.

Free agents, by definition, are long shots, but Fant greatly surprised the skeptics and made it in a huge way, and Williams certainly has the potential to do the very same thing.

They don't come much better than Carson Williams, in the classroom or away from it, and he is just the type of young man who can beat the odds — long that they are.

It would be a monumental miscalculation to ever sell this guy short.