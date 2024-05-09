Williams and Jones among host of Scarlets departures

Dan Jones, Wyn Jones, Scott Williams and Ryan Conbeer have made a total of 528 Scarlets appearances between them [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Wales internationals Wyn Jones and Scott Williams are among the players leaving Scarlets at the end of the season.

Prop Jones, 32, has played 136 Scarlets games having made his debut in 2014.

He has also played 48 times for Wales and was a Test starter for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2021.

Centre Williams has made 161 Scarlets appearances, and along with Jones, was part of the side that lifted the PRO12 title in Dublin by beating Munster in 2017.

Fly-half Dan Jones and wing Ryan Conbeer are also departing Parc y Scarlets.

Centre Jonathan Davies revealed his exit earlier this week, while full-back Johnny McNicholl has already returned to New Zealand to join Crusaders.

Hooker Ken Owens and prop Samson Lee have also announced their retirements in the last few months, while scrum-half Kieran Hardy and prop Steff Thomas are joining Ospreys next season.

Flanker Iwan Shenton, hooker Eduan Swart and prop Joe Jones are also leaving Scarlets, alongside academy members Lewis Morgan, Luca Giannini, Callum Williams and Iestyn Gwilliam.

Wales centre Johnny Williams, who is out of contract at the end of this season, and Tonga forward Vaea Fifita, who has a year left on his current deal, are not included on the departure list.

Scarlets say negotiations are ongoing with other members of the squad and details of players staying will be published in the coming weeks.

Supporters will have the opportunity to say farewell to the players following Saturday’s United Rugby Championship home match with Ulster at Parc y Scarlets (15:05 BST).