Williams, Joe get best of Gafford as Thunder hammer Mavericks in NBA Playoffs

Former Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams scored 11 points and nine rebounds. Former Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe scored six points on two 3-pointers. And ex-Razorbacks center Daniel Gafford notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

More importantly for all three, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round series on Tuesday.

Williams, Joe and Gafford headline what remains of an Arkansas contingent in the NBA playoffs. Bucks guard Patrick Beverley and Bucks forward Bobby Portis – both former Razorbacks players, as well – were likely the most famous duo. But Bevereley was frustrated as Eastern Conference’s No. 3-seed was knocked out in the first round.

The Thunder are having no such trouble as the West’s No. 1. They have yet to lose in the 2024-25 playoffs, sweeping New Orleans in the first round and handling Dallas with ease in the opener.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic shot just 6 of 19 from the floor and scored 19 points in the loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his counterpart on the other side of the court, scored 29.

Game 2 between the teams is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire