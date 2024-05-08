Advertisement

Williams, Joe get best of Gafford as Thunder hammer Mavericks in NBA Playoffs

e wayne
·1 min read

Former Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams scored 11 points and nine rebounds. Former Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe scored six points on two 3-pointers. And ex-Razorbacks center Daniel Gafford notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

More importantly for all three, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round series on Tuesday.

Williams, Joe and Gafford headline what remains of an Arkansas contingent in the NBA playoffs. Bucks guard Patrick Beverley and Bucks forward Bobby Portis – both former Razorbacks players, as well – were likely the most famous duo. But Bevereley was frustrated as Eastern Conference’s No. 3-seed was knocked out in the first round.

The Thunder are having no such trouble as the West’s No. 1. They have yet to lose in the 2024-25 playoffs, sweeping New Orleans in the first round and handling Dallas with ease in the opener.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic shot just 6 of 19 from the floor and scored 19 points in the loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his counterpart on the other side of the court, scored 29.

Game 2 between the teams is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire