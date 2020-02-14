Williams, Hill-Mais combine for 50 in Oakland's 79-74 win

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) -- Rashad Williams scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Xavier Hill-Mais tossed in 22 more and Oakland fended off Cleveland State 79-74 Thursday night.

The game was the first time Williams faced his former team. Williams knocked down 91 3-pointers as a freshman for the Vikings, good for No. 2 in single-season program history. He's rained down 35 in eight games for Oakland (9-17, 4-9 Horizon League) and is averaging nearly 29 points per game over the last four.

Algevon Eichelberger scored 28 points and drained a 3-pointer from the right wing and then converted a three-point play in the final seconds, each time bringing Cleveland State (9-17, 5-8) to within five points.

Oakland never trailed, but the entire second half was tense with the lead largely under seven points.

Cleveland State recorded 18 assists on 29 baskets, shooting 52% for the game (29-for-56). Tre Gomillion scored 116 points and led the Vikings with four assists.

Cleveland State is at Detroit Mercy Saturday. Oakland hosts Youngstown State Saturday.

