Williams and Hill earn shock Wales summer recalls

Liam Williams and Cory Hill have been given surprise recalls by Wales for their summer Tests.

The veterans have been plying their trade in Japan with Hill benefitting from Wales' second-row crisis, three years since his last cap.

Warren Gatland has also selected Gloucester's Josh Hathaway among four uncapped players to face South Africa and Australia.

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles along with Cardiff pair Jacob Beetham and Ellis Bevan are the other uncapped players included in a 36-strong training squad.

Galtand's side face South Africa at Twickenham on 22 June when several non-Wales based players are unavailable because that match is being played outside the official Test window.

The squad will be trimmed to 34 before heading to a two-Test tour of Australia in July.

Will Rowlands, Josh Adams and Ryan Elias will not play any part in the games after being rested for the summer.

But flanker Alex Mann and fly-half Ioan Lloyd are notable absentees from the Six Nations squad with Sam Costelow the only specialist 10 included.

Returning Cardiff centre Ben Thomas can provide cover while one-cap Dragons second row Matthew Screech is also recalled.

World Cup co-captains Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake return having missed the Six Nations through injury with Gatland yet to name his summer skipper.

Wales' summer fixtures

22 June - South Africa (Twickenham)

6 July - Australia (Sydney)

13 July - Australia (Melbourne)

19 July - Queensland Reds (Brisbane)

Wales squad

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Archie Griffin (Bath), Dillon Lewis (Harlequins) Harri O'Connor (Scarlets), Henry Thomas (Castres Olympique), Ben Carter (Dragons), Cory Hill (Secom Rugguts), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Matthew Screech (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Ellis Bevan (Cardiff), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Keelan Giles (Ospreys), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Kubota Spears), Jacob Beetham (Cardiff), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff).

