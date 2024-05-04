Williams Field forfeits first round boys' volleyball playoff match due to violation

May 3—Williams Field, the top-ranked team in the 5A Conference boys' volleyball playoffs, has forfeited its first-round matchup against No. 16 Sunrise Mountain.

The forfeit was made public Friday afternoon, just hours before the two teams were set to play at Williams Field High School in Gilbert.

According to a statement released by the Higley Unified School District, Williams Field's boys' volleyball team conducted an unsanctioned scrimmage during the season, which is a violation of the AIA bylaws. As a result of the scrimmage, all players on Williams Field's roster are now ineligible, which forced the team to forfeit.

"It is with disappointment that Higley Unified School District and Williams Field High School administration announce the WFHS Boys Volleyball team must forfeit the rest of the season due to a violation of AIA bylaws," the statement read.

"School and District administration will be investigating these events and will continue to communicate developments as more information becomes available."

A spokesperson for the Arizona Interscholastic Association said in a text Williams Field self-reported the violation. However, sources close to The Talon, Williams Field's student-run newspaper, say a rival coach reported the Black Hawks to the AIA.

The violation stems from an alleged scrimmage Williams Field had with members of the Park University Gilbert men's volleyball program. However, Park head coach Vince Zanzucchi refuted the claims Saturday.

Zanzucchi was made aware of the allegations Friday afternoon. He said the only current member of the Park men's volleyball team that has been involved in any way with Williams Field this season serves as an assistant coach for the Black Hawks.

He added he was told a former Park player who hasn't been with the program in two or more years was present at Williams Field's practice. Zanzucchi was told that former player was allegedly wearing a Park shirt.

"I can 100% say Park University, or any players from the team, was not in attendance of any practices from Williams Field," Zanzucchi said. "There was never any organized practice, scrimmage or anything like that. Outside of Jake Burdick, who is a Williams Field assistant coach, there were not Park University players that attended any practices, drills or anything."

Zanzucchi added he hopes the AIA addresses the public with the information it was provided that led to the alleged violation.

Williams Field went 36-1 overall this season before the forfeit. The Black Hawks are currently the No. 66 team in the country and No. 4 in Arizona, according to MaxPreps.

