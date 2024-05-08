Williams Field back in 5A boys' volleyball playoffs after judge's ruling

May 7—The Superior Court of Arizona has ruled in favor of Williams Field High School boys' volleyball parents, who sought legal help after the school forfeited the team's first round playoff game after an alleged violation to the Arizona Interscholastic Association bylaws.

A temporary restraining order was placed against the AIA and Higley Unified School District Tuesday afternoon. The restraining order prohibits the quarterfinal round of the 5A playoffs to be played, which were scheduled for Tuesday night.

According to court documents, the 5A bracket may resume only after Williams Field's boys' volleyball team completes its first-round match against Sunrise Mountain, which was initially scheduled to be played Friday, May 3, but was ruled a forfeit hours before its scheduled start time.

Williams Field administration was notified Friday, May 3 about a potential violation to AIA bylaws involving its boys' volleyball program. According to a statement released by the Higley Unified School District, Williams Field's boys' volleyball team conducted an unsanctioned scrimmage during the season. As a result, the district said all players on Williams Field's roster were ineligible, which forced the team to forfeit.

"It is with disappointment that Higley Unified School District and Williams Field High School administration announce the WFHS Boys Volleyball team must forfeit the rest of the season due to a violation of AIA bylaws," the statement read.

"School and District administration will be investigating these events and will continue to communicate developments as more information becomes available."

Initially, sources said Williams Field had conducted a scrimmage with Park University, an NAIA program located in downtown Gilbert. However, that claim was refuted by Park Head Coach Vince Zanzucchi on Saturday.

Zanzucchi, who was made aware of the allegations against his program on Friday, said the only current member of the Park men's volleyball team that has been involved in any way with Williams Field this season serves as an assistant coach for the Black Hawks.

He added he was told a former Park player who hasn't been with the program in two or more years was present at Williams Field's practice. Zanzucchi was told that former player was allegedly wearing a Park shirt.

"I can 100% say Park University, or any players from the team, was not in attendance of any practices from Williams Field," Zanzucchi said. "There was never any organized practice, scrimmage or anything like that. Outside of Jake Burdick, who is a Williams Field assistant coach, there were not Park University players that attended any practices, drills or anything."

According to sources close to the situation, Williams Field conducted an off-site practice in the days leading up to the 5A playoffs. Players who no longer play for AIA schools were allegedly present. But it is unclear whether they participated in drills or an organized scrimmage of any kind.

Pictures and video evidence were allegedly sent to the Higley district and Williams Field Athletic Director Darrell Stangle, who then notified the AIA of the potential violation to Article 15.3 in the AIA bylaws. Upon notifying the AIA, Williams Field forfeited the match.

The bylaw states, "Only students enrolled at a member school in grades 9 through 12, inclusive, shall be eligible for interscholastic competition, team practices and tryouts. For purposes of this rule, a student's school of enrollment is defined as the school where the student's permanent grades/records are maintained and from which the student will be eligible to graduate."

Williams Field parents flooded to social media to express their anger with the apparent quick action from Williams Field and the Higley district to forfeit the contest rather than find another solution.

As a result, they sought legal help from the Supreme Court of Arizona, who ruled in their favor.

The AIA Executive Board called an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon after the judge's ruling. A short time later, the 5A bracket on the AIA's official website was updated to reflect Williams Field back in the tournament.

Seth Polansky, the AIA's sports information coordinator, released a statement following the changes to the schedule.

"The AIA was notified earlier today that a temporary restraining order was granted permitting Williams Field High School to continue participation in the 5A boys volleyball tournament, " the statement read. "The team has been reinstated and will play Sunrise Mountain tonight at 6 p.m. at Williams Field High School.

"Due to the procedure of this legal action, all of tonight's quarterfinal matches cannot start until the conclusion of the Sunrise Mountain vs. Williams Field first round match. Once concluded, the quarterfinal round will be played in its entirety."

Williams Field will now face Sunrise Mountain Tuesday at 6 p.m. If the Black Hawks win, they will face Higley 30 minutes after the first match concludes. If Sunrise Mountain wins, the Mustangs will face Higley Wednesday, May 8 at Higley.

All other quarterfinal matches will be played after the conclusion of Williams Field's game against Sunrise Mountain.

