Williams excited by transfer prospects

Swansea City look like being in the market for a host of new signings once again this summer, and head coach Luke Williams says transfer work is well under way.

Swansea go to Huddersfield Town on Saturday having all but secured their Championship status courtesy of back-to-back home wins over Stoke City and Rotherham United.

And while Williams is keen to finish a difficult campaign with something of a flourish, he already has half an eye on next season.

“We have had some very good meetings with the recruitment team,” he said.

“Step by step we try to narrow down a long list of players who potentially are targets for us.”

As things stand, Swansea look almost certain to be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, as well as two full-backs and possibly a central defender.

They will also look to strengthen in the centre of midfield, out wide and up front.

“I think we all have to be really excited about trying to get a really competitive group of players together, seeing if we can have an identity, a way of playing, and see where that takes us,” Williams added.