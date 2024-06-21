Williams: Here are some event ideas for Cincinnati's new sports commission

Subject: Cincinnati sports commission

Message: Cincinnati has routinely been overlooked for big sporting events. You’ve previously written about the need for sports commission, and your colleague Sharon Coolidge reported (last week) it’s going to happen. Do you think a sports commission will “get us in the game” on regularly landing events?

Reply: It depends on the leader and team hired to run the commission. The revived commission will be hamstrung out of the gate by Cincinnati’s crappy downtown arena. That’s why it’ll be critical to hire creative-thinking leaders who are willing to work with (and around) the arena situation and not use it as an excuse.

Every city wants the big, splashy events – Super Bowl, NFL Draft, MLB All-Star Game, Final Four. Fact is, only a handful of cities have the infrastructure to host most of those events. Cincinnati is never going to host the Super Bowl or Final Four.

It’s the mid-sized and smaller events coming to town regularly that annually draw thousands of new visitors and help drive the tourism economy. Those events help build credibility and make a city look attractive when, say, the NFL goes looking for its next place to host the draft.

This is where our so-called peer cities routinely kick our butt – Indianapolis, Charlotte, Columbus, Kansas City and pretty much everyone else. What a gut-punch it was to the Fourth Street crowd when Kansas City landed the 2026 World Cup over Cincinnati. The news helped spark leaders to get serious about restarting the long-dormant sports commission.

A sports commission is a marketing organization. A commission will assess the facilities and other infrastructure we have, package it into spiffy marketing materials and then go pitch it to sports leagues and organizations, from the NFL to national youth sports associations. Corporate sponsorships are crucial to landing events. A good commission would bring prospective sponsors to the table when trying to land events.

Lots of opportunities to get in the game.

The commission must think about trying to lure the Big 12 Conference baseball tournament to Great American Ball Park, for example. With the Big 12 being a far-flung league now – and the universities of Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC − maybe the conference will consider moving the tournament out of Texas.

Downtown’s Heritage Bank Center is too outdated to host a major NCAA championship in any indoor sport. It’s not suitable to host any rounds of the NCAA men’s or women’s basketball tournaments. But could it host, say, a Division I women’s volleyball regional?

Maybe Heritage Bank Center is suitable enough to land the Horizon League basketball tournament, which NKU has won four times since 2017. The tournament is currently held in Indianapolis at tired, old Indiana Farmers Coliseum, which opened in 1939 on the state fairgrounds. The Horizon League’s deal to host the tournament there expires in 2026.

Could Paycor Stadium become a neutral-site host for an early season, major college football game? It's imperative Hamilton County gain more control of the venue in the next lease with the Bengals to allow for more non-NFL events at the stadium.

Could Heritage Bank Center become a neutral-site host for a couple of regular-season college basketball games annually?

Now we'll have a full-time, sports-focused tourism bureau working year round on making these types of events happen.

