Williams: East Side vs. West Side. Which part of Cincinnati is better?

Subject: Cincinnati's East Side vs. West Side

Message: So, my question is … which side is better?

Reply: Feels like a loaded question. Haha.

No, this is an easy one. As a non-native Cincinnatian, I arrived at the University of Cincinnati in 1993 without bias toward either side. And I’ve always liked both sides.

One of my first Cincinnati friends I met as a college freshman is a West sider through and through – Randy Berning. Elder guy from a big, proud, Catholic West Side family. He grew up in East Price Hill and still lives on the West Side, as do many of his family members. I took a master class in Cincinnati culture from Randy.

Something I learned from him: Appreciate the culture and the people regardless of what side of town they live on. Randy would pick a different coffee place almost every day across the city to do work and read his newspapers. One day, you could find him in Hyde Park. The next, he’d be in West Price Hill. Whatever part of town I’d meet him, he knew people.

I’ve never heard him trash talk the East Side or other parts of Cincinnati. Randy helped me appreciate all of Cincinnati.

The West Side has always reminded me of my hometown of Gallipolis, Ohio. Generally, it’s where working people who value family live. It’s why I love going to Price Hill Chili. I see and talk to people who remind me of home.

The East Side is nice because it’s easy to get around. It has easily accessible amenities, restaurants, coffee places, stores. When you grow up on a farm on a curvy country road and the closest gas station is four miles away and the nearest grocery store is a six-mile drive, you don't take easily accessible places for granted.

And I love Ault Park. I used to play home run derby there with my buddies all the time in the early 2000s. I take my kids there now.

I realize the East Side/West Side rivalry is rooted in socioeconomics for some natives. That’s never been a thing for me, perhaps because I didn’t grow up listening to family members grouse about it. I lived in Hyde Park apartment 17 years ago. I once checked into a doctor’s office on the West Side and the receptionist said after checking my address: “Oh, you’re one of those people.”

How much money you make, how big your house is or what part of town you live in matters not one bit to me.

I don’t live on either side. I’m neutral on East Side vs. West Side. See, I can be unbiased about some things.

