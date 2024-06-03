Williams: Don't confuse honesty for negativity on Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, MLS

The Cincinnati Bengals take the field for OTAs Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at the Kettering Health Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium.

Message: Why are you so negative?

Reply: This has been asked in a few recent emails. It's made me stop and think.

Let’s not confuse honest commentary for negativity. And just because you disagree with something I write doesn't mean it's negative.

Soccer is a niche sport in America (fact), and I don’t believe it’ll ever be widely popular in this country (opinion). I wrote that last week. Maybe I should explain further. Major League Soccer is a minor league on the world scale, unlike the NFL and Major League Baseball. MLS is a bad TV product (look up the consistently lousy ratings) stuck mostly on a niche streaming platform. You may disagree with that fact-based opinion, but there’s nothing particularly negative about it.

Other recent opinions I’ve shared:

∎ The county should demand the Bengals pay more for Paycor Stadium upgrades. You may disagree, but there’s nothing particularly negative about it. My job is to look out for taxpayers and hold public – and public-facing – institutions accountable.

∎ I’ve been less critical of the Reds amid their struggles this season. Baseball success is a time-consuming process with a young, developing, injury-riddled, small-market team. Young teams tend to take a step backward before achieving sustained success, which isn’t guaranteed. You may disagree with that opinion, but I don’t see it as negative. Some have seen it as me being a homer. It's just how I see the team right now. Honest commentary.

I’ve covered sports, politics and business in my career. The job is to be a journalist who covers (fill in the topic). The job is not to follow political narratives as truth. It’s not to carry the water for the teams and institutions we cover. It’s not to agree with the prevailing opinion of sports or political partisans on the platform formerly known as Twitter. It’s not to impress other media people. It's not to be overly negative or positive.

As a columnist, an opinion writer, my job is to call things like I see them. You may not always – or ever – agree, but there’s nothing intentionally negative about it.

