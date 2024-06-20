Williams DEMANDS, Arda Guler SCOUTED, Enquiry for NEW Sergio Ramos- Liverpool transfer news today

This is our recap of Liverpool transfer news for today (Thursday, June 20). We have updates on Nico Williams, Arda Guler, Riccardo Calafiori and more.

With Jurgen Klopp's departure and Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to retool their squad.

Reds could miss two targets

Liverpool are reportedly on the brink of losing two transfer targets in one upcoming deal. The Reds will be left looking elsewhere and Teun Koopmeiners is swapped for Dean Huijsen.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Juventus are getting closer to signing Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta. It's a transfer that's been rumoured for some time, with no mystery about Juve's interest in the Dutchman.

Nico Williams

Arne Slot

Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool, though, have been strongly linked with Koopmeiners, too. In fact, some reports suggested the Reds were in pole position as they had more to spend on the midfielder.

Juventus do have a way around that, however. They're willing to include a player in the deal and the one they're reportedly going with is Dean Huijsen.

It's a particularly notable one because Liverpool have also been linked with Huijsen. The defender is one of the most highly-rated in Europe right now after a fantastic second half of the season with AS Roma.

He was only on loan at Roma, though - Huijsen is a Juventus player but possibly not for long. Atalanta appear willing to accept him in part exchange, to little surprise.

And in doing so, Liverpool are set to lose out on two transfer targets in one go.

Teun Koopmeiners Liverpool 2023-24

Atalanta's Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool.

Alonso scuppers defender deal

Xabi Alonso has been on the phone with Germany Euro 2024 star, Waldemar Anton and wants him to sign for Bayer Leverkusen. That would mean rejecting Liverpool.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Xabi Alonso is eager to sign Waldemar Anton this summer. Anton is coming off the back of a brilliant campaign with Stuttgart that saw the team finish in second behind Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Anton was rewarded on an individual level by making both the Players' and Bundesliga Teams of the Year, as well as a callup to Euro 2024. He's with the German national team, which admittedly makes an immediate transfer improbable.

But Alonso is trying. Plettenberg claims there have been two phone calls and a contract offer, though Anton is yet to commit to anything.

"There have already been at least two calls between Xabi Alonso and Waldemar Anton!" Plettenberg wrote on X.

"Leverkusen now pushing to sign the 27 y/o center-back from Stuttgart and offering a contract until 2028!

"For Anton, there’s a competition between Leverkusen, Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart now. No verbal agreements yet. No final decision from Anton yet.

"Anton can leave due to a release clause: €20-25 million without a deadline."

Waldemar Anton of Stuttgart

FUSSBALL EM 2024 Vorbereitung Testspiel in Nuernberg Deutschland - Ukraine 03.06.2024 Waldemar Anton Deutschland *** FOOTBALL EURO 2024 preparation test match in Nuremberg Germany Ukraine 03 06 2024 Waldemar Anton Germany

'Everything lined up' for Diaz to leave

Colombian journalist Breinner Arteta Canizares claims a meeting is now scheduled between Luis Diaz’s camp and an as-yet unnamed LaLiga outfit during the Copa America in the United States next week.

While Barcelona are not named in the report, it’s highly unlikely any other Spanish league team have got the means to acquire Diaz, besides Real Madrid but they have signed Kylian Mbappe.

“[Luis Diaz]’s entourage will have a meeting this or next week with emissaries from a Spanish club in the United States. The Colombian National Team winger would have everything lined up to leave Liverpool FC and go to La Liga,” a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter, said.

It’s not yet known what Liverpool’s new transfer team of sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of football Michael Edwards would like to do with Diaz but the Reds have been linked with plenty of wide attackers during this transfer window.

The likes of Brajan Gruda, Mohammed Kudus, Bryan Mbeumo and Dario Osorio have all been mentioned as potential incomings.

Van Dijk Saudi talks

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is now in contact with the representatives of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk - with talks planned after the end of June over a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, according to a new report.

Al-Nassr, skippered by Cristiano Ronaldo and also featuring Sadio Mane, have emerged as the most likely destination for Van Dijk with the club in discussions with Spain international Aymeric Laporte over the terms of an exit.

It’s expected the Liverpool defensive colossus could come in to replace Laporte THIS SUMMER with an Anfield exit now on the cards, according to TEAMtalk.

The report also claims that the PIF, which operates the four biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League, considers Van Dijk its primary target this summer and are desperate to understand his desire to move to the Middle East.

Furthermore, the PIF is willing to sign the Dutchman no matter the cost, according to the report.

Liverpool enquiry for 'new Sergio Ramos'

Liverpool have been listed among the Premier League teams who have enquired about Italy defensive sensation Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old made his competitive debut for the Azzurri during the first game of their European Championship defence, against Albania on Saturday night.

He earned rave reviews, being likened to Real Madrid legend - and Liverpool nemesis - Sergio Ramos by former Madrid and England manager Fabio Capello.

“If I have to compare the Bologna defender to a player from the past, the first thought goes to a young Sergio Ramos,” Capello wrote in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In 2006/07, in my second stint on the Real Madrid bench, I coached the Spaniard, who had arrived the previous season from Sevilla.

“Calafiori, just like Ramos, transformed from a full-back into a centre-back. And I can assure you that Sergio Ramos, as nasty as we remember him now, became that way over time.”

Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori

As well as Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Brighton and West Ham have all been mentioned as Premier League suitors - according to the Athletic - but the biggest threat to the Reds’ chances of signing Calafiori come from Juventus and Real Madrid.

Hancko's partner wants Spain or Italy

Feyenoord defender David Hancko's partner, tennis star Kristýna Pliskova, has spoken about his future admitting it’s likely he leaves Rotterdam this summer after two seasons with the club.

She also revealed HER OWN preference for the next move - either Spain or Italy over Liverpool.

"It will be dealt with this summer,” Kristýna told Czech daily Sport.

“Probably only after the championship, but I'm not such an expert. I don't know if it's up for grabs, but I think he'd like to move on. Actually, we would both be happy. We'll see what will happen in the end.

On a potential move to England, Pliskova said: "I'm not complaining, but there are definitely better places. For me, Spain or Italy."

Guler back on the radar

Liverpool are reported to have been among the teams watching Arda Guler during Turkey’s opening Euro 2024 group stage game against Georgia on Tuesday.

Guler, 19, scored a sensational goal for Vincenzo Montella’s side during the 3-1 victory, curling a wonderful left-footed effort past the Georgia goalkeeper to give his side the lead after half time.

The Real Madrid prodigy is beginning to deliver on his promise following last summer’s transfer from Fenerbahce.

Arda Guler

Arda Guler

The record European champions beat off competition from some of the biggest sides on the continent to secure Guler’s signature with Liverpool among the teams reported to have called off negotiations despite establishing contact with the player’s father.

Transfer journalist Rudy Galetti claimed last summer that Liverpool - along with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Napoli, Barcelona and Arsenal - had been in touch with the player’s father over a deal.

Kvara names future decision date

Having appeared in Georgia’s first-ever major tournament match at Euro 2024 against Turkey on Tuesday, the Italian media caught up with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in an attempt to get an update on his next move.

He revealed that his focus is elsewhere but reiterated that he would decide his future once Georgia’s interest in the European Championship is ended.

"I'm fine, I'm only focused on the national team,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “After the European Championships I will decide my future.

“Now I don't think about it, I just want to give everything I have on the pitch to help my national team. I don't think about what they say, I'm 100% focused only on Georgia."

Williams demands stagger Liverpool

Liverpool have held talks with Spain sensation Nico Williams over a potential summer deal with the Athletic Club winger’s contract containing a €50 million release clause.

That’s according to the latest report in HITC, which also claims that Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa have held discussions with representatives of the 21-year-old.

However, a complicating factor is the player’s desire to move to Barcelona as well as the forward’s mammoth personal terms.

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona, Barca - Copa del Rey Nico Williams Left Winger of Athletic Club and Spain reacts during the Copa del Rey match between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona at San Mames Stadium on January 24, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain. Bilbao Vizcaya Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJosexBretonx originalFilename:breton-athletic240124_npR6h.jpg

Premier League clubs have been informed of Williams’ salary demands of over £300,000 per week, which would put him just behind Mohamed Salah and the second highest-earning Liverpool player with the Egyptian on £350,000 a week.

That sum would break the current Anfield wage structure apart with captain Virgil van Dijk making £220,000 per week, Alisson on £210,000 per week and Trent Alexander-Arnold earning £180,000 per week.

Reds ready to pounce for Yoro

Liverpool are ready to pounce should Real Madrid fail to agree a deal to sign Leny Yoro from Lille this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims the European champions are still favourites to land the young French defender but that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings.

Yoro, 18, had a standout season with Lille, earning a place on the French football players’ union Ligue 1 team of the year.

Michele Di Gregorio

