Williams coaches at congressional baseball game

Jun. 21—U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, led his fellow Republican congressional members to a 31-11 victory during the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Williams has coached the team for several years, and this year the game raised over $2.2 million for Washington, D.C., charities. Over 30,000 fans attended the game at Nationals Park, smashing the previous attendance and fundraising records.

"The Congressional Sports for Charity is proud of another record-breaking Congressional Baseball Game — raising over $2 million for local DC charities and welcoming 30,000 excited fans to Nats Park," the Congressional Sports for Charity said in a release. "As always, we are grateful for the United States Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police Department, and all the other law enforcement agencies who worked around the clock to ensure the safety of this historic event."

Since 1909 the Congressional Baseball Game has been an annual bipartisan event beloved by all and enjoyed by thousands.

Members of Congress from the Senate and House team up to settle scores and solidify friendships off the Floor and on the field. Over the last century the Congressional Baseball Game's popularity has contributed to its evolution into a fundraiser for local charities that benefit children and families.

Created in 2016, Congressional Sports for Charity provides support to worthy and effective charities serving vulnerable children and families in the Washington, D.C., area. These charities include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Literacy Center and the Washington Nationals Philanthropies, along with the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund in gratitude to the brave officers at the Republican practice shooting on June 14, 2017.