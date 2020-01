Williams carries Robert Morris past St. Francis (NY) 78-52

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -- Josh Williams had 20 points as Robert Morris romped past St. Francis (NY) 78-52 on Thursday night.

Williams hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

AJ Bramah had 16 points for Robert Morris (7-9, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Yannis Mendy added 13 points. Jalen Hawkins had six rebounds for the hosts.

St. Francis (NY) scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Rob Higgins had 11 points for the Terriers (7-7, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Unique McLean added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Robert Morris plays Wagner at home on Saturday. St. Francis (NY) matches up against St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday.

