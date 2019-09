Williams' 4 TDs spark Bethune-Cookman past Howard, 37-29

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- Akevious Williams ran for three touchdowns and Bethune-Cookman scored three first-quarter touchdowns and eased past Howard, 37-29 in its Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak to Howard in conference openers and are off to a 3-1 start for the first time since 2015.

Williams drove Bethune-Cookman 69 yards in five plays to open the game and dashed into the end zone from 13-yards out two minutes into the contest. He added a second touchdown five minutes later, capping a five-play, 49-yard drive with a 2-yard run.

Williams was 16 of 23 for 199 yards passing and ran 16 times for 101 yards.

Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth to keep Howard close. His 20-yard toss to Damion Gillespie followed by a 2-point conversion pulled the Bison within a score with under four minutes to play.

Howard has now lost three straight after beating MEAC rival Delaware State in the season opener.