Williams' 19 lead Texas A&M-Commerce past Northwestern St. 69-64 in Southland tourney

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Kalen Williams had 19 points in Texas A&M-Commerce's 69-64 victory over Northwestern State on Sunday night in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Seventh-seeded Commerce plays No. 3 seed Nicholls in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Williams shot 8 of 15 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Lions (13-19). Kwo Agwa scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 8 from the free-throw line. Tommie Lewis had 15 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line.

The Demons (9-23) were led in scoring by Justin Wilson, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Chase Forte added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals for No. 6 seed Northwestern State. Cliff Davis also had 14 points.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half and Texas A&M-Commerce went into the break trailing 33-26. Texas A&M-Commerce outscored Northwestern State by 12 points in the second half. Agwa led the way with 11 second-half points.

