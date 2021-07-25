William Shaner wins gold in the Men's 10M Air Rifle competition

In this article:

- Shaner set a new Olympic record with a score of 251.6

-The 20-year-old is a mechanical engineering student at the University of Kentucky

-The silver medal winner, Sheng Lihao of China, is only 16 years old

-Shaners victory was the first gold medal ever won in this event for the United States

-His win is the second gold medal for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics, following a win by Chase Kalisz in the men's 400-meter individual medley