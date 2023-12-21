William Sawalich expands schedule in return to Tricon Garage

William Sawalich will return to Tricon Garage for a partial season in 2024 while expanding his racing schedule.

Sawalich, the reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion, will compete in nine Craftsman Truck Series events while driving the No. 1 Toyota.

Sawalich will make his first Truck Series start of the season at Bristol on March 16 before returning to the No. 1 at Martinsville on April 5.

Sawalich will close out his schedule with races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 19), Richmond (Aug. 10), Milwaukee (Aug. 25), Bristol (Sept. 19), Homestead (Oct. 26), Martinsville (Nov. 1) and Phoenix (Nov. 8).

Sawalich competed in six Truck Series races last season. He made his debut at Martinsville in the spring and finished ninth at the age of 16. He also scored top-10 finishes at Richmond and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“I am excited to be back with the No. 1 team in 2024,” Sawalich said in a statement. “We were super consistent this past season and I am looking forward to repeating that with my group of guys. I am confident it will be another successful year with Tricon.”

In addition to his ARCA and Xfinity Series schedule, @WilliamSawalich is for an expanded @NASCAR_Trucks slate in 2024! pic.twitter.com/0dHWDUUYAX — TRICON (@TRICONGarage) December 21, 2023

Sawalich's 2024 schedule will also include three starts for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. He will make his series debut with starts at Homestead, Martinsville and Phoenix after he turns 18 in October. Sawalich will share the No. 19 Toyota with a group of drivers that includes Tricon Garage driver Taylor Gray.

Sawalich will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series while driving the No. 18 Toyota for JGR and working alongside Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray.