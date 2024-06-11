William Saliba learns Euro 2024 fate with surprise France decision

William Saliba will once again struggle to earn a starting role in France's squad at Euro 2024, according to reports.

In the Premier League for Arsenal, Saliba's skill demands a regular presence in Mikel Arteta's squad. But when he swaps his club shirt for his country, the defender struggles to secure a place in the team, with manager Didier Deschamps previously admitting the defender "does things I don't like".

According to Le Parisien, Saliba's fate will remain unchanged as he heads to Germany for Euro 2024, with another centre-back pairing filling out the squad.

Deschamps is expected to once again favour Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate in defence, despite giving Saliba the opportunity to shine during a recent friendly against Canada.

The Arsenal star started alongside Upamecano, playing all 90 minutes of the game and keeping a clean sheet. However, it seems his effort was not enough to shake up the squad, as Deschamps remains clear on his choice.

Saliba's influence at Arsenal has been monumental, with many regarding him as one of the best centre-backs in the world. He even recently described himself as one of the three-best defenders in the Premier League.

Reports state that Saliba will not start against Austria during France's tournament opener on Monday, and instead will await his chance to shine from the bench. Deschamps' decision shows that he regards Saliba as a third choice for the centre-back position.

France find themselves in Group D of the tournament, alongside Poland, the Netherlands and their first opponents Austria. The nation will hope to secure their third Euro title, after winning in 1984 and 2000 - as well as making it to the tense final against Portugal in 2016.