William Saliba hailed after France performance

William Saliba has often been criticised for not bringing his Arsenal form to his national team, but a Player of the Match performance against Canada on Sunday night made sure Les Blues did not suffer an embarrassing defeat as they prepare for the Euros.

France’s defender #17 William Saliba (L) and Canada’s forward #09 Cyle Larin (R) fight for the ball during the International friendly football match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, on June 9, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal defender William Saliba has emerged as a potential starter for France at Euro 2024, following impressive performances in recent friendlies. The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Canada in a goalless draw on Sunday, after previously featuring for forty-five minutes against Luxembourg.

L’Equipe gave Saliba the highest rating of the night, the Arsenal man picking up a seven which in L’Equipe terms is the same as a nine, at least, from an English paper. They explained, “He was surely the one who had the most to play for in the starting eleven. He was in line with his most recent performances in blue: serene, first quality kicker and reassuring defensive interventions. He saved a goal by coming to cut off a cross from David (79th)”

Saliba finished the game with a 95% pass accuracy, 89 touches, three passes into the final third, one chance created, 100% tackle success, six clearances, one block, one interception three recoveries, 80% of ground duels won, and 100% of aerial duels won.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates as David Raya of Arsenal (not pictured) makes the match-winning save from the fourth penalty from Galeno of FC Porto (not pictured) in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Porto at Emirates Stadium on March 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Saliba has played more minutes than any other central defender during France’s preparation for the tournament, a surprising development given the initial expectation that Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano would be the preferred pairing.

Saliba himself admitted to lacking a standout performance in his early appearances for the national team but expressed growing confidence after the Luxembourg match. His performance against Canada further solidified his case, with a commanding display both in defence and attack.

French coach Didier Deschamps praised Saliba‘s “solidity” and acknowledged his impressive season with Arsenal. While the starting lineup for the opening match against Austria on June 17th remains uncertain, Saliba‘s recent performances have undoubtedly given Deschamps food for thought.

Saliba‘s strong showing in the friendlies has also raised questions about the role of Benjamin Pavard, who appears to have fallen behind Saliba, Konaté, and Upamecano in the pecking order.

With the final week of training before the tournament begins, Saliba has a golden opportunity to cement his place in the starting XI. If he continues to impress, Deschamps may be forced to rethink his initial plans and give the Arsenal defender a chance to shine on the Euro 2024 stage.