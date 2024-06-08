William Saliba explains ‘very big turning point’ in his career
In a candid interview with L’Equipe, Arsenal defender William Saliba revealed that his loan spell at Marseille in the 2021-2022 season was a pivotal moment in his career.
The 23-year-old French international, who was recently selected for the upcoming Euros, acknowledged the significance of his time at Marseille in his development.
“The year at Marseille represents a very big turning point in my career,” Saliba told L’Equipe. He explained that despite being purchased by Arsenal for €30 million in 2019, he initially struggled to break into the first team and was relegated to playing with the U23s.
“I started early at Saint-Étienne (at 17), people believed in me,” Saliba said. “Sometimes when there are difficulties, you tend to lower your head. When Arsenal buys you for €30 million and you play with the U23s, it obviously slaps you in the face.”
However, Saliba persevered and accepted a loan move to Nice in 2021. His subsequent loan to Marseille proved to be a breakthrough, as he helped the team secure a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and earned his first call-up to the French national team.
“But I didn’t give up,” he continued. “I agreed to come to Nice (on loan in 2021). The year in Marseille (2021-2022) represents a very big turning point in my career.
“We finished second and that’s where people knew me and where I arrived in the French team,” Saliba said. “I was good from the first matches. I loved the club and I think we could have come away with a title this season. I had a great connection with the public. Thanks to this season, I came back strong with Arsenal.”