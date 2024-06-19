William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano absent from France training

L’Équipe are reporting that William Saliba (23) and Dayot Upamecano (25) will both miss France’s training session on Wednesday with muscular pain.

Saliba started, and impressed, in his first start for Les Bleus in a major tournament. He got the nod ahead of Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté and partnered Dayot Upamecano. With two days to go until the match against the Netherlands, both of France’s starting centre-backs in the 1-0 victory over Austria, are absent.

Saliba and Upamecano will miss the session with “muscular pain”, as per L’Équipe. However, in better news for Didier Deschamps, Olivier Giroud returns after missing Tuesday’s session with a minor injury. Kylian Mbappé, who broke his nose against Austria, underwent further tests on Wednesday but has now returned in time for the training session.

As expected, he will not compete in first-team training, however, he is expected to do laps of the pitch as he looks to maintain his fitness.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle