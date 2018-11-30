William Nylander's contract impasse is haunting Kasperi Kapanen's dreams

Will good buddies Kapanen and Nylander be reunited on the ice this season, or just in Kasperi’s dreams? (Getty)

Fans and the media aren’t the only ones ready for this whole Nylander contract thing to be resolved.

His teammates have been, and still are, suffering though the non-stop questions and speculation surrounding the highly-publicized negotiation between the Maple Leafs and the 22-year-old’s camp as the RFA signing deadline looms. To make matters worse, some are apparently letting this whole situation affect their daily lives more than others.

Take good friend Kasperi Kapanen for instance, who admitted to a herd of reporters Thursday that thoughts of Willy’s return have been literally creeping into his dreams — like much of Leafs Nation, I’m sure.

Kasperi Kapanen says he’s had dreams that William Nylander signed. Then he wakes up and realizes it’s “just a disappointment.” — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) November 29, 2018





Those dreams really do suck — the ones where you are reunited with a long-lost love only to wake up and realize it was all just a vivid dream. For Kapanen, who is clearly missing his former Marlies linemate, the lucid night terrors are all too real, as many emotionally drained Maple Leafs supporters can surely attest to.

As an restricted free agent, Nylander has to have a contract signed and filed to the NHL league offices by 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, or he’s ineligible to play in the NHL at all this season.

Luckily for basically everyone on Earth, and especially for Kapanen’s sleep cycle, we’re less than 48 hours away from the end of this insanity — one way or another.

