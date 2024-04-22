William Nylander misses second straight game for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) gets between Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) and defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto forward William Nylander, the team’s No. 2 scorer, was not in the lineup again for Game 2 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff series against Boston on Monday night.

Nylander, who played every game in each of the last two seasons, also missed Saturday’s series opener with an undisclosed injury. Boston won 5-1.

Nylander had 40 goals and a career-high 98 points in the regular season.

