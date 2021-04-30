William Nylander with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 04/29/2021
The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season. In this year's format, the top six teams in the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs and etch their names into the bracket.
The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the season. The 40-year-old veteran and former Vezina Trophy winner is the winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history. "It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional," Miller said in a statement released by the Ducks.
The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.
Terence Davis (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 04/28/2021
Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.
William Karlsson set a club record for the fastest goal to start a game as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Karlsson's goal after 10 seconds set the tone. Vegas' Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist, while Mark Stone had a goal and two assists.
Did Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas or Valentina Shevchenko leave the biggest impression on your coming out of UFC 261?
Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/28/2021
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.
Julian Edelman doesn't miss on social media.
Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. If he is indeed traded — which a source told PFT is a possibility for this weekend — where could he end up? Two likely destinations would appear to be the Broncos or Raiders. There are several key factors. A native of California, Rodgers would prefer to play [more]
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly trying to force his way out and the SF 49ers reportedly made a sizable offer.
Hoooo-boy. You want a juicy rumor? You’re getting one. It’s believed that the 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, other players, plus draft picks to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bill Michaels started the fire, attributing the report to Paul Allen of KFAN, with confirmation from others. As [more]
Playing his first hole in his first PGA Tour event, Michael Visacki made birdie at the Valspar Championship.
In Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.'s final mock draft, the analysts both have the Jets selecting Zach Wilson, while differing at No. 23.
Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman says teams dont care if young pitchers hit opposing batters as long as clubs get a chance to see what they can do.
The Cowboys are almost assured greatness in the 1st round, and while every pick is a gamble, there are some obvious risks they should avoid.