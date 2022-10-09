William Nylander with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/08/2022
Seattle, which will face the Astros, overcomes an 8-1 deficit, including scoring three runs on a collision that injured George Springer.
Demarco Jones made a heads up play in the first quarter.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Draymond Green on Saturday said he is focused on fixing himself after the altercation with Jordan Poole.
The Lakers have made a few minor roster moves.
Another weekend in college football brought wild finishes and shocking upsets across the country. Here's the winners and losers from Week 6.
At least the dining hall is top notch, right coach?
The Seattle Mariners staged one of the greatest comebacks in MLB postseason history by erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9.
The second it left the bat, everyone in the stadium knew it was gone. And Oscar Gonzalez and his 'SpongeBob" walk-up song sent the Rays home.
The Blackhawks have traded Riley Stillman to Vancouver in exchange for Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024.
Joey Logano reacts to winning his 25th pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, this one coming at Charlotte Motor Speedway's road course.
Oklahoma trails Texas, 28-0, at halftime of the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Did Pete Carroll know something the Broncos didn't when he traded Russell Wilson to Denver?
Novak Djokovic survived a second-set tiebreaker in the Astana Open semifinals, and shortly after, his opponent Daniil Medvedev retired with a leg injury.
Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy and former Packers greats tour London and make a stop at Abbey Road, giving Waukesha fans a thrill.
Game 2 of the Tampa Bay Rays-Cleveland Guardians AL Wild Card Series went 15 innings. Here's where it ranks among the longest games in MLB postseason history.
After practice Thursday, Steph Curry took time to acknowledge what French professional basketball star Victor Wembanyama has shown thus far.
Bryce Young is injured. Nick Saban and Jimbo will meet after feuding. Follow our live updates as Alabama football tries to score a win over Texas A&M.
President of basketball operations Bob Myers and point guard Stephen Curry spoke on Thursday following the incident at Golden State’s practice this week - which TMZ published video of on Friday morning.