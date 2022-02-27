William Nylander with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Nine days after the race at the Beijing Olympics, the bronze medal in women’s skicross was changed on appeal Saturday. Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in China, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement. Smith was blamed for causing contact with other skiers during the Feb. 17 race and lost her third-place finish by a ruling of the FIS race jury.