William & Mary rallies for first road victory of the year, keeps Hampton winless in CAA

HAMPTON — Hampton’s losing streak was extended to seven games on Thursday night, this time with a loss at the hands of regional foe William & Mary.

The Tribe walked into the Convocation Center and left with a 73-61 win, their first road win of the year, improving to 7-9 (2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). With the loss, Hampton drops to 4-12 and remains winless in conference play.

“For us to get a win on the road, I think our biggest issue on the road has been not defending and rebounding like we need to,” William & Mary coach Dane Fischer said. “Tonight we were able to do that. For us to shoot 39% for the game and still win was because we defended and rebounded really well tonight.”

Hampton came into the game as slight favorites — KenPom.com gave the Pirates a 52% chance to win — and that was, if anything, indicative of how close the game would be.

In the first half there were four total led changes and neither team led by more than seven points. Hampton went into the break with a 31-21 lead and was outshooting the Tribe 42.9% to 34.4% from the field, as well as 40% to 35.3% from 3-point range.

Jordan Nesbitt led Hampton in scoring in the first half, tallying 13 of his season-high 15 points before the half.

The Pirates have struggled at opening up the second half with positive momentum and Thursday night was no different. William & Mary forced two quick turnovers and went on an 8-0 run to start the second half. That run gave the Tribe the lead and they never looked back.

William & Mary ultimately led for more than 24 minutes in the game and led for all of just under two minutes in the second half alone.

“It’s the same thing, we played a good first half and didn’t play a good second half,” Hampton coach Buck Joyner said. “We got to figure out how to try to fix that, put our foot on that, we have to figure that out.”

It never felt like Hampton was completely out of the game, mainly in part to William & Mary never leading by more than 10 points until there was two minutes left in the game. With a close game like Thursday’s, the final result ultimately came down to rebounding.

William & Mary out-rebounded Hampton 45-32 in the game and 17 of those rebounds came on the offensive glass. In comparison, Hampton finished with six offensive rebounds.

While it wasn’t necessarily a pretty shooting night for either team — William & Mary shot 39.1% from the field and Hampton shot 38% — those offensive rebounds for the Tribe turned into second-chance points which ultimately pushed the game into their favor.

“That was the difference in the game really,” Fischer said. “We were so concerned keeping them off the glass tonight in particular on the offensive end. I think coming into the game (Hampton) was top-two in the league in terms of offensive rebounding in the first two league games here. That was a huge key for us and then we showed a ton of just great effort on the offensive end.”

Fischer’s squad was able to get off 14 more shot attempts than Hampton and scored 17 second chance points compared to the Pirates’ eight.

The Tribe had five different players finish with double-digit points on the night and all but one of their starters had more than 10 points. Sophomore Chase Lowe led with 15 points and nine rebounds, while junior Caleb Dorsey logged a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. Sophomore Trey Moss finished with 12 points.

“I thought Chase was phenomenal tonight,” Fischer said. “…Equally as good tonight was Trey Moss. When you’re starting backcourt can combine for 27 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and no turnovers, that’s a pretty good night.”

