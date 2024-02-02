William & Mary falls to Delaware at home, Hampton U drops 13th straight game in road loss

WILLIAMSBURG — Christian Ray had 17 points to lead five double-figure scorers in Delaware’s 81-53 win against William & Mary on Thursday night.

Ray added nine rebounds for the Blue Hens (13-9, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range), and added five assists. Cavan Reilly was 6 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.

Gabe Dorsey led the Tribe (8-14, 3-6) with 12 points. Chase Lowe added 11 points and seven rebounds for William & Mary. Trey Moss also had eight points.

Delaware entered halftime up 39-24. Drumgoole paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Ray led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

North Carolina A&T 59, Hampton 58

Jordan Nesbitt’s 3-point attempt with 1 second left missed and the Aggies held on for a CAA win in Greensboro.

Kyrese Mullen’s layup with 59 seconds remaining accounted for the final margin.

Jason Murphy scored 13 points and had seven rebounds for N.C. A&T (7-15, 5-4 CAA) and Jalal McKie had 12 points and five rebounds. Kyle Duke scored 12.

Mullen had 18 points and eight rebounds to pace the Pirates (4-18, 0-10), who have lost 13 in a row. Nesbitt added 11 points and five assists.

The Aggies used a 15-2 second-half run to pull away from a 25-25 halftime tie and put just enough distance between them and the Pirates. Camian Shell scored eight of his 10 points in the second half and added seven assists for N.C. A&T.