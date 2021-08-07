William Lloyd Think twice before rejecting Biden's agenda

Aug. 7—Residents of our region should think twice before rejecting President Joe Biden's agenda as socialist.

By definition, socialism means government ownership, management or control of the factories, farms and other means of production. Biden has not proposed that. What he has proposed is to put more money into the hands of average people.

Because of the COVID relief law Biden pushed through Congress in March, most Americans have already received $1,400 direct payments from the federal government. Most families with children have begun receiving additional federal payments each month, and Pennsylvanians have been spared a state tax increase.

Although former President Donald Trump advocated the $1,400 payments before he left office, Senate Republicans (who had the majority at the time) blocked his request. In contrast, when the Democrats gained control of both houses of Congress and the White House, the $1,400 payments became law. Significantly, not one Republican member of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives voted for the law authorizing those payments.

When Trump left office, taxpayers could subtract up to $2,000 per child from their annual federal tax bills.

Biden's COVID relief law temporarily converted that tax credit into direct payments, increased the maximum by at least 50%, and extended eligibility to more families. Despite claiming that the GOP is the party of working families, not one Republican member of the U.S. House or Senate voted for the law that provided this family-friendly benefit.

During Trump's presidency, federal COVID relief to state governments helped Pennsylvania balance the 2020-21 state budget without increasing taxes. Biden's COVID relief law continued this federal funding, but significantly raised the amount. Consequently, Pennsylvania was not only able to avoid a state tax increase again this year, but was also able to approve a considerable increase in state subsidies for school districts and put aside billions to minimize future state tax increases.

Without Biden's COVID relief law, most of us would be sending more of our money to Harrisburg and to our local school districts. Nevertheless, every Pennsylvania Republican member of the U.S. House and Senate joined all other Congressional Republicans in voting "no."

Congressional Republicans defend their unanimous opposition to Biden's COVID relief law by arguing that the economy would have recovered without Biden's legislative package or with a much cheaper one. That claim would be more persuasive if Republican politicians and their allies in the conservative media had given full-throated encouragement for everyone to be vaccinated.

Unfortunately, because too many of these "leaders" have either bad-mouthed vaccination or given it only belated support, the Delta variant is threatening both lives and the economic recovery.

Sadly, the decision by some of these "leaders" to politicize vaccination is keeping the country well short of herd immunity and, therefore, increasing the risk that a new COVID variant will eventually emerge to overpower the vaccines.

Congressional Republicans correctly point out that financing Biden's COVID relief law with borrowed money will raise the national debt and contribute to inflation. However, this GOP talking point ignores the fact that Trump and Republicans in Congress exploded the debt when they cut taxes for corporations and high-income individuals in 2017 and again when they "paid for" their own 2020 COVID-relief initiatives with borrowed money (just as Biden is doing).

In fact, the national debt grew by nearly 40% while Trump was in office.

Residents of our region rightly complain that we have been left behind. The loss of jobs in the steel, coal and garment industries forced too many of our young people to move away in the hope of finding a brighter future somewhere else.

Sadly, what has happened to us is not unique. In the past 50 years, annual income has grown much faster for our nation's richest 5% than for middle- and lower-income households.

By proposing to raise taxes on corporations and the rich to pay for tax breaks and health care for average families, Biden is attempting to bring the balance between the rich and everyone else closer to what it was during our region's most recent economic glory days. It is certainly fair to question Biden's approach and the particulars of his proposals.

However, dismissing his agenda out of hand as "socialism" would pass up an opportunity to tackle income inequality, which is worse in the U.S. than in almost every other major capitalist country.

We have a choice to make: We can try those Biden policies that might help our region catch up with the more prosperous parts of the country or we can continue bemoaning our fate.

William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state's Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.