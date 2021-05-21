William Karlsson with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild

Reuters

"I would be happy to take a knee if I was successful at the Olympics and I had that opportunity," Gemili, who finished fourth in the 200m at the 2016 Rio Games, told British media on Thursday. Gemili said he could not understand why the IOC were happy to keep using the image of former U.S. sprinter Tommie Smith, who was sent home from the 1968 Olympics after raising a black-gloved fist on the medal podium to protest racial inequality. "The IOC are so quick to use Tommie Smith, the picture of him, fist raised, but then they are saying, 'actually, no one is allowed to do that,'" he added.