William Karlsson with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
William Karlsson (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 03/31/2021
LOUDON, N.H. — New Hampshire Motor Speedway‘s Full Throttle Fall Weekend is back by popular demand on September 20-21, featuring two days of heart-pounding short track racing. Whelen Engineering Company, longtime speedway partner and leader in the emergency warning industry, has added its name to the main event‘s marquee. The two-day event will be headlined by […]
Logano led every lap in the final stage of the race.
Modified racing at Martinsville is filled with memorable moments. Leading up to the Modified return to the track, here are selected some of the biggest and most important races in Martinsville history. 1948: The Birth of a Jewel In a field including NASCAR founder Bill France, Buck Baker and Tim Flock, it was Fonty Flock […]
Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to extend the Buffalo Sabres' franchise-record winless streak to 18 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. Off a two-on-one with Travis Konecny, Provorov slid the puck past Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark to cap a remarkable comeback for the Flyers, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28. Philadelphia has also won five straight against the Sabres, who are 0-15-3 since winning at New Jersey on Feb. 23 -- the NHL's longest winless stretch since Pittsburgh went 18 in a row without a victory in 2003-04.
The Lions hope to bring the NFL draft to Detroit in 2024 and are working with Calvin Johnson on his Hall of Fame celebrations in Canton
Two races remained in the 2017 season when the NASCAR Whelen Modifeid Tour arrived at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 1 for the NAPA Fall Final 150. It was shaping up to be one of the closest championships in the history of the tour. Six drivers arrived at Stafford within 35 points of the […]
The Minnesota Vikings focused on the defense in 2021 NFL free agency with signing like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.
The former Cincinnati Bengals DB had some choice words for the fans and team.
Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.
The Nurmagomedov family name is spreading into Bellator.
After Stephen A. Smith made remarks critical of Russell Westbrook, citing no titles, Westbrook addressed the comments in a postgame press conference.
Kyle Larson was collected by a spinning Christopher Bell on Lap 51, ending both drivers‘ chances of winning Monday‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. cut a tire in overtime. These incidents worked out just fine for the sportsbooks. RELATED: Early crash sidelines Christopher Bell at Bristol At BetMGM, Larson […]
The Yankees announced a slew of roster moves on Wednesday ahead of Opening Day, including Miguel Andujar to the IL.
Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days
After a surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, JJ Redick sounded off on the Pelicans front office, saying they can't be trusted.
Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Browns GM Andrew Berry watched Baron Browning and Pete Werner put on a show
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange and Andy North on Tiger Woods' absence, Dustin Johnson's defense and stories from the Masters shop.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in attendance for Mac Jones' Pro Day and didn't look all that impressed with one of the Alabama QB's throws.
Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty were teammates nine years ago at Harvard-Westlake, a prestigious prep school in Los Angeles. On Thursday, all three will be opening-day starting pitchers in the major leagues.