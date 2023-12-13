William Karlsson with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
Draymond Green is once again facing a suspension.
Nick Mullens replaced Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings to a 3-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Which tight ends have the best possible chance at going off in the fantasy playoffs? Scott Pianowski ranks them by how good their three-week setup is.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
The future football Hall of Famer was a 1995 draft pick of the Expos.
Today's edition includes Ohtani's deferred payments, an NFL comeback for the ages, LaLiga's surprising leader, and more.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after taking a hard hit in their win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at nine players who impressed at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
The Titans rallied from a 14-point hole late in the fourth quarter, while Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive for the Giants.
Mike Tomlin also announced that Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both in concussion protocol.
Scott Pianowski makes the case for six players who should be rostered in more fantasy hockey leagues.