William Karlsson with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
William Karlsson (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 02/27/2021
Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.
The Nets were 4-9 against the spread in their first 13 games with James Harden. Since then, though, they haven't lost.
"He's not Superman. He's a human being at the end of the day."
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021
With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.
The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.
As the pair build off big months for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson recently broke down his on-court relationship with Lonzo Ball.
Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.
At least a few players will show support for Tiger Woods by wearing red Sunday at the WGC-Workday.
Russell Wilson has made it clear that he’d accept a trade to the Saints, along with three other teams. And even though Drew Brees has yet to retire (and still possibly won’t), New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has made her pitch for Wilson to join the Saints. “I’ve heard the rumors now,” Cantrell said in [more]
A Packers great thinks the Bears is the best landing spot for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, if he gets traded.
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James hit back at Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, saying there is no reason why he cannot have just as big an impact off the basketball court as he does on it.
The start quarterback has not requested a trade but it feels like this is only a step away from that.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t only played for head coach Pete Carroll for his entire career. He has also played for both of Carroll’s sons, who have been offensive assistants in Seattle: Nate Carroll is the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, and Brennan Carroll recently left his role as Seahawks run game coordinator to work at [more]
The Bears are among the shortlist of teams that Russell Wilson would agree to be traded, and the interest is mutual.
Tonight's UFC card has lost another fight.
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 02/24/2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic told LeBron James to shut up and dribble, so James did some homework on him.
Adam Schefter reaffirmed that Russell Wilson would accept a trade to the Bears - if it were on the table.