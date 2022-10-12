The Commanders won’t have one of their key defenders when they play the Bears on Thursday night.

Cornerback William Jackson has been ruled out of Thursday’s game with a back injury, according to multiple reports.

Jackson was a full participant on Monday’s injury report but was downgraded to limited on Tuesday. Now he’s not traveling with the team and has been ruled out.

In four games this season, Jackson has recorded 16 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and two passes defensed.

He played only 23 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee.

The rest of the Commanders injury report is due to be released later on Wednesday.

William Jackson out for Thursday’s game with back injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk