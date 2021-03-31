William Jackson rips the Bengals and fans after signing with Washington

Chris Roling
·2 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals lost William Jackson to free agency this offseason when the cornerback decided to sign with the Washington Football Team on the open market.

And now Jackson has some thoughts about his former team and fans.

Appearing on 106.7 The Fan’s “BMitch &Finlay” show, Jackson took a shot at the fans when asked how receptive Washington fans have been about his arrival: “Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company.”

There was another shot in there about the organization in general, albeit with a bit of positivity tacked on at the end:

“Them dudes, they wonder why they’re not winning. I’m happy I’m out of that thing man. It’s a blessing to get away, and I wish them the best, but Washington…let’s go from here.”

Jackson, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2016, spent five seasons in Cincinnati before becoming a free agent.

His commentary here might partially stem from the way the roster has turned over since the arrival of Zac Taylor as head coach and Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator. It does mesh with the general vibe given off by some Marvin Lewis carryovers such as Carlos Dunlap before he forced his trade at the deadline. Schematically speaking, Jackson is probably in a better spot with Washington than he was with this new Bengals staff.

That said, taking a blanket shot at the entire franchise and calling out at least a portion of the fanbase is a weird way to get his tenure in Washington started.

Cincinnati attempted to retain Carl Lawson in free agency but Jackson never seemed like a guy who was going to return. The coaching staff instead remade the cornerback spot again, adding Mike Hilton, Eli Apple and Chidobe Awuzie to the core headlined by Trae Waynes.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft after trades shake up first round

    A fortnight ago, the sporting world stopped to hear the short, simple words it has long been waiting for: It’s on. But for Tyson Fury the announcement of his £200million heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua meant something different. It was time to get to work. Pictures emerged on Tuesday night of the Gypsy King looking lean, strong and fight-ready - just weeks after his claim he was "drinking 12 pints a day". It points to a fighter stepping up through the gears and demonstrates the impact of his early training regime. There are still three months until the fight, and there is yet to be white smoke on a venue, but time waits for no man and Fury has clearly not been sitting idle. Ben Davison, Fury’s former trainer who brought him back from the wilderness in 2018 and helped him lose 10st in his comeback to be two-time heavyweight champion, talks us through life in a Tyson Fury training camp. How Fury finds his fighting weight Fury’s volatile weight has long been a point of fascination to outsiders. But, says Davison, it is not an issue in the rigours of the camp. "There’s no need to monitor Tyson’s weight," he explains to Telegraph Sport. "He likes to jump on the scales himself in the morning. I’m sure he’ll have his nutritionist George Lockhart in, who cooks all his meals and keeps him on point with his diet. He’ll be taking care of all that." Davison says Fury's regimen will include two sessions a day and encompass sparring, bag work, technical moves, footwork, strength and conditioning and running. "He has his regular strength and conditioning, sparring - everything just gets tightened up," he says. "Screws get tightened for preparation. He’s training all the time, twice a day, but in camp every detail is looked over. But Fury’s weight for fight week, and on fight night will be determined by the game plan."