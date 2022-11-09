William Jackson III remains out of practice with a back injury

Cornerback William Jackson III did not play in his final three weeks as a member of the Commanders because of a back injury and the same ailment could delay his debut for the Steelers.

Jackson was traded to Pittsburgh last week and joined the Steelers during their bye, so this Sunday’s game against the Saints will be his first as a member of the team. Jackson remained out of practice on Wednesday, however, and continued absences will make it unlikely that he’ll be ready to play on Sunday.

Kicker Chris Boswell (groin), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) were also out of practice. Long snapper Christian Kuntz (ribs) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) were both full participants.

Linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) and safety Damontae Kazee (forearm) aren’t on the injury report because they haven’t been activated from injured reserve, but both practiced and the team is optimistic about their availability for this weekend.

