William Jackson III: It was a “no-brainer” to come play for Ron Rivera

Adriano Moraes put on a career-defining performance to finish Demetrious Johnson in the second round, as the ONE Championship on TNT results came in on Wednesday. The Brazilian was fighting live on prime time U.S. television and gave the American fans a show to remember. Adriano Moraes upsets Demetrious Johnson with stunning knockout Moraes was defending his ONE Championship flyweight title, but came into the contest as a heavy underdog. The early signs indicated he might upset the odds, but there was nothing in the opening round to suggest the fight would end so suddenly. Johnson was switching stances, looking to create an opening. After exchanging low kicks, "DJ" pressed forward and the two flyweights clinched against the cage. They separated and Moraes caught a body kick and tried to take Johnson down. The American landed in top position, but was swept as he looked for a leg lock. The Brazilian finished the round in top position and would have been slightly ahead on the scorecards when the bell sounded. The second stanza started slowly, but the action escalated dramatically. Moraes tried to catch Johnson with a flying knee, as the former UFC flyweight champion switched levels. It missed, but he followed up with a right uppercut which landed flush. Johnson was stunned and Moraes capitalized with a knee to the face of his prone opponent. With Johnson sprawled on his back, the Brazilian attacked with punches to finish the fight at the 2:20 mark. Moraes has only ever lost by split decision and his record improved to 19-3. He can now stake a legitimate claim to being the best flyweight in the world after beating the best 125-pounder of all time. Johnson drops to 30-4-1 after suffering the first defeat of his post UFC career. It was the first time he has ever been stopped in 35 professional fights. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379990247551889408?s=20 Eddie Alvarez loses by disqualification in controversial fashion The co-main event finished in a premature and controversial fashion. Eddie Alvarez secured an early takedown and looked to finish Iuri Lapicus with ground and pound. As the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion rained down vicious punches, Lapicus turned his face away. It exposed the back of the head area, but Alvarez continued the onslaught. Alvarez was clearly on the verge of finishing the fight with Lapicus unable to intelligently defend himself. But the referee called a halt due to the illegal blows, and with the Italian unable to continue, "The Underground King" was disqualified. It was desperately disappointing for Alvarez, who drops to 30-8. Lapicus appeared to be badly hurt, but moved up to 15-1 after being awarded the win. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379982671892279296?s=20 Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 ONE Championship on TNT 1 results Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson by Knockout (knee & punches) at 2:20 of Round 2Iuri Lapicus def. Eddie Alvarez by DQ (Illegal strikes)Raimond Magomedaliev def. Tyler McGuire by Decision (Unanimous)Enriko Kehl def. Chingiz Allazov by Decision (Split)Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid by TKO (punches) at 1:48 of Round 1