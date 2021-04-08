William Jackson III: It was a “no-brainer” to come play for Ron Rivera

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cornerback William Jackson III has made it clear that one of his primary objectives in free agency was getting out of Cincinnati. But there were other motivations at play for his destination.

Jackson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed with Washington last month. And during an appearance on the Washington Football Talk podcast, Jackson said he chose the reigning NFC East champions in large part because Ron Rivera is the club’s head coach.

“He just knows the game, he had played for so long. He uses guys to their strength,” Jackson said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “That’s why every corner that comes in his system, they blossom. So, I’m really excited. Once I knew that he was the head coach here, it was a no-brainer.”

In recent years, Josh Norman, James Bradberry, and Ronald Darby have thrived under Rivera. Jackson feels like he can, too, especially given the players around him.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Jackson said. “It [doesn’t] even feel real, just walking into this organization with this D-Line that they have. It’s going to be crazy. … I’m just excited.”

Jackson has three career interceptions and 41 passes defensed in 59 games.

William Jackson III: It was a “no-brainer” to come play for Ron Rivera originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Mac Jones clear betting favorite for 49ers' pick at No. 3

    The Mac Jones-to-49ers smoke got even bigger Thursday.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Trey Lance scouting report after North Dakota State career

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is an option for the 49ers to select with the No. 3 overall pick.

  • Anthony Muñoz hopes the Bengals draft Penei Sewell

    In 1980, the Bengals drafted offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. That worked out so well that the Bengals announced today that Muñoz will be one of the first two members of their Ring of Honor. Now Muñoz is urging the Bengals to use another high pick on [more]

  • ‘Kung Fu’ Debuts Strong, Hits The CW’s Highest Wednesday Viewership In 7 Years

    The CW’s reboot of Kung Fu delivered a strong debut on April 7, scoring The CW’s highest total viewership number for a Wednesday debut in 7 years since The 100 debuted on March 19, 2014. The reboot debuted to the tune of 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 in the 18-49 demographic. In addition, Kung Fu […]

  • NFL Draft 2021: Top 10 quarterback prospects

    Will Washington draft a QB at No. 19? Here are some questions surrounding the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • The top 11 interior offensive linemen in the 2021 draft class

    Interior offensive linemen are more important than ever. Which guards and centers in the 2021 class are most NFL-ready?

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: Ja'Marr Chase fantasy football profile

    Liz Loza kicks off the wide receiver chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with LSU star, Ja'Marr Chase.

  • Amid sex trafficking probe, Matt Gaetz tests the limits of the Trump playbook

    As federal agents investigate Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe, the scandal is fast becoming an inflection moment for the post-Trump Republican Party.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Bills on positive end of ‘biggest draft mistake’ since 2018

    Bleacher Report on the Bills, Jets, Josh Allen and Sam Darnold.

  • Lee Elder got his moment in the sun at Augusta, but a marketing ploy by Gary Player's son nearly ruined it

    Wayne Player did what he could to hawk some golf balls, the ones his father not only endorses but also invests in.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • Jeff Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, will call Saturday's race at Martinsville

    Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."

  • Jon Jones on fight against Francis Ngannou: 'I think it will happen'

    Jon Jones expressed optimism over his bout with Francis Ngannou.

  • Tennis-Toni Nadal returns to Tour to work with Auger-Aliassime

    LONDON (Reuters) -Toni Nadal, the man who masterminded nephew Rafa's incredible career, is returning to the Tour as part of the coaching team of Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime. Nadal, 60, decided to step down as Rafa's coach in 2017 and concentrate on running the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. But he has been tempted back by the chance to work with the 20-year-old and will be in his camp for next week's Monte Carlo Masters -- the tournament at which Nadal made his big breakthrough in 2005 before claiming the first of his 13 French Open titles a few weeks later.

  • ONE Championship on TNT results: Adriano Moraes KOs Demetrious Johnson; Eddie Alvarez DQ’d

    Adriano Moraes put on a career-defining performance to finish Demetrious Johnson in the second round, as the ONE Championship on TNT results came in on Wednesday. The Brazilian was fighting live on prime time U.S. television and gave the American fans a show to remember. Adriano Moraes upsets Demetrious Johnson with stunning knockout Moraes was defending his ONE Championship flyweight title, but came into the contest as a heavy underdog. The early signs indicated he might upset the odds, but there was nothing in the opening round to suggest the fight would end so suddenly. Johnson was switching stances, looking to create an opening. After exchanging low kicks, "DJ" pressed forward and the two flyweights clinched against the cage. They separated and Moraes caught a body kick and tried to take Johnson down. The American landed in top position, but was swept as he looked for a leg lock. The Brazilian finished the round in top position and would have been slightly ahead on the scorecards when the bell sounded. The second stanza started slowly, but the action escalated dramatically. Moraes tried to catch Johnson with a flying knee, as the former UFC flyweight champion switched levels. It missed, but he followed up with a right uppercut which landed flush. Johnson was stunned and Moraes capitalized with a knee to the face of his prone opponent. With Johnson sprawled on his back, the Brazilian attacked with punches to finish the fight at the 2:20 mark. Moraes has only ever lost by split decision and his record improved to 19-3. He can now stake a legitimate claim to being the best flyweight in the world after beating the best 125-pounder of all time. Johnson drops to 30-4-1 after suffering the first defeat of his post UFC career. It was the first time he has ever been stopped in 35 professional fights. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379990247551889408?s=20 Eddie Alvarez loses by disqualification in controversial fashion The co-main event finished in a premature and controversial fashion. Eddie Alvarez secured an early takedown and looked to finish Iuri Lapicus with ground and pound. As the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion rained down vicious punches, Lapicus turned his face away. It exposed the back of the head area, but Alvarez continued the onslaught. Alvarez was clearly on the verge of finishing the fight with Lapicus unable to intelligently defend himself. But the referee called a halt due to the illegal blows, and with the Italian unable to continue, "The Underground King" was disqualified. It was desperately disappointing for Alvarez, who drops to 30-8. Lapicus appeared to be badly hurt, but moved up to 15-1 after being awarded the win. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379982671892279296?s=20 Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 ONE Championship on TNT 1 results Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson by Knockout (knee & punches) at 2:20 of Round 2Iuri Lapicus def. Eddie Alvarez by DQ (Illegal strikes)Raimond Magomedaliev def. Tyler McGuire by Decision (Unanimous)Enriko Kehl def. Chingiz Allazov by Decision (Split)Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid by TKO (punches) at 1:48 of Round 1

  • Rory McIlroy hits his dad with errant shot at Masters

    Rory McIlroy has not gotten off to a good start in his quest to complete the career Grand Slam.

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.

  • Report: Davion Mitchell declaring for NBA draft after leading Baylor to championship

    After an excellent performance against Gonzaga in the national title game, Davion Mitchell is headed to the NBA.

  • NFL draft betting: Mac Jones is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 3 to the 49ers

    The betting market has spoken about the third pick of the draft.