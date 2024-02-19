William Inge not joining Alabama football coaching staff, takes Tennessee job | Reports

Dizzy yet? Understandable if so, as the Alabama football coaching carousel didn't seem to want to stop spinning for a while.

But it might finally be done.

William Inge, who was reportedly set to join the Alabama football coaching staff, will instead take the linebacker coach job at Tennessee, ESPN and other outlets reported Monday. Alabama fans didn't have to wait long to hear who would instead fill that spot, though. Within the hour of news breaking about Inge, The Athletic and other outlets reported that Christian Robinson would be the next Alabama outside linebackers coach.

Inge worked with new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington, Fresno State and Indiana.

With the outside linebackers coaching spot getting settled, Alabama football appears to have its 10-person on-field coaching staff set. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack will be the inside linebackers coach, UA announced Monday. The defensive staff will also consist of Freddie Roach, Maurice Linguist, Colin Hitschler; Roach is the only returner on the defensive side of the ball from Nick Saban's last coaching staff.

