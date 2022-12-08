William Gholston joins 'NFL Now' to discuss Bucs, Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston joins 'NFL Now' to discuss Bucs, Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston joins 'NFL Now' to discuss Bucs, Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
Brock Purdy's parents and high school football coach take NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan inside the story of the 49ers' new starting QB and how he beat the odds at every turn.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 14. The Raiders will beat the Rams while the Bills take down the Jets.
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools in his recruitment, with the Ducks among the finalists.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Baker Mayfield‘s whirlwind week could see him start on Thursday night for a team he just joined. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that he was leaning toward having Mayfield being active on Thursday night. That’s in part due to the health of backup quarterback John Wolford, who is questionable with a [more]
The Cowboys have been publicly recruiting Beckham for several weeks, but the excitement has seemingly scaled back after the receiver visited the team this week.
The Dolphins will try to avoid a losing streak.
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 14's top running back plays. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
More fuel being added to the fire for a Patriots and Tom Brady reunion.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Thursday, December 8
The Detroit Lions have won four of five. If they win their next four of five, Jared Goff should be the starter next season and see where it leads
Check out the latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling
The Steelers will be hoping that recent history repeats itself when they face the Ravens this weekend. Pittsburgh swept the season series from their AFC North rivals in each of the last two seasons, which leaves the Ravens trying to avoid the third five-game losing streak against the Steelers in franchise history. That record is [more]
Here are the Jackson State football players that have entered the transfer portal. The list will be updated.