William Gallas wants to see Chelsea star given chance to shine at Euro 2024

Former Chelsea player William Gallas is unsure whether Cole Palmer should be starting games for England yet, but hopes he’s given the opportunity to show what he can do at the Euros.

Palmer was a revelation last season and took the Premier League by storm as he scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists which saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old was rewarded with a place in the England squad for the Euros, with many tipping him to make a big impact for the Three Lions in Germany.

Gallas wants Southgate to use Palmer

Palmer hadn’t even made an England squad before last November, but such has been his rise there’s been a lot of talk about whether he should be starting for the national side.

The former Manchester City man was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win against Serbia last weekend with Southgate opting to introduce West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen from the bench instead.

England are back in action on Thursday against Denmark and Palmer will be hoping for an opportunity to get his first minutes at a major tournament under his belt.

Palmer will hope to feature against Denmark on Thursday.

Gallas is unsure if Palmer should be starting, but hopes he’s given an opportunity to show what he can do.

“I don’t know if Palmer should be starting games for England, but he is a player that I hope Gareth Southgate uses at the tournament,” he told Prime Casino.

“He didn’t come on against Serbia, which will have been disappointing for him.

“Palmer is the kind of player that you need in situations where you are under pressure. You can give him the ball in almost any scenario, and even though he is still young, he is a player that isn’t afraid to take responsibility.

19th Jun 2024, 08:56am

“I hope he is given the opportunity to show what he can do on this stage. This is a tournament where he can really show his quality if he is given the chance to do so.

“I don’t want to see Palmer coming on with a few minutes to go. If England give him the time his talents merits, then he will surprise a lot of people with his ability at this level.”

Palmer won the under-21 Euros last summer and will be hoping for a repeat with the senior side in Germany which would cap off a remarkable season.